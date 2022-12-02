Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that an “assassination attempt” targeted his country's top diplomat in Afghanistan, as tensions rose between the neighbouring countries.

“I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Pakistan Head of Mission, Kabul,” Sharif said in a tweet on Friday.

Sharif added that the attackers failed to harm the Pakistani diplomat, but shot and wounded his security guard.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that the security guard was “critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission".

The statement did not clarify exactly where the shooting took place, but said “the compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack”.

The shooting comes a day after Pakistan's government demanded Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers prevent terrorist attacks coming from their soil.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, who are allied with their namesake's across the border, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing earlier in the week in Pakistan's Balochistan province that sent a wave of shock and anger across the nation.

The bombing killed four people and appeared to target police protecting polio workers in the area.