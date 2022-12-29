After more than a decade of diplomatic discord that put them on opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, Ankara and Damascus have recently moved to normalise relations as Syrian and Turkish defence ministers shook hands in Moscow in a groundbreaking meeting on Wednesday.

The tripartite meeting between the Turkish, Russian and Syrian defence ministers - Hulusi Akar, Sergei Shoigu and Ali Mahmoud Abbas - suggests that there could be an end to the brutal conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

After the critical meeting, the Turkish defence ministry released a statement, saying that the three ministers discussed issues ranging from the Syrian crisis to the refugee issue and combating terrorist threats in the war-torn country’s territory bordering Türkiye.

The statement also underlined that more meetings between Ankara and Damascus would be held in the near future to deepen the reconciliation process, which aims to bring stability to Syria. Ankara-Damascus ties deteriorated after the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011.

Experts say that in recent months, Türkiye and Syria have increasingly looked to bury past diplomatic differences and prioritise domestic security concerns by tackling terror groups operating along the border between the two neighbours.

The signs of a growing reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus come amid growing indications that Türkiye could launch ground operations against the YPG/PKK terror group operating from northern Syria.

“There was a war which has produced many pains, resentment, destruction and sectarian tensions. These are deep wounds which particularly need a repair process. Can both sides launch a process to heal these wounds? Hope they can. I want to see it happening,” Abdullah Agar, an Istanbul-based security expert, told TRT World.

Behind-the-scenes talks

Top Turkish officials have previously indicated that the ongoing behind-the-scenes talks between top intelligence officials of both countries have laid the groundwork for a possible political reconciliation. Both Syrian and Turkish intelligence chiefs were present in Wednesday’s meeting.

“This path is not an easy one. But if both sides show their commitment to this process and external powers [like Russia, Iran and the US] do not hamper it, I evaluate good things can be done to realise a normalisation,” says Agar. The tripartite Moscow meeting shows that Russia supports Turkish-Syrian reconciliation more than any other political actors.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has developed strong ties with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin through the Astana peace process aiming to address the Syrian conflict, recently indicated that fractured ties with Damascus could heal.

“There should be no resentment in politics,” Erdogan said after shaking hands with Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el Sisi last month during the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

“In the next period, just as it [Türkiye] has entered a [normalisation] path with Egypt, it can also enter another [normalisation] path with Syria.”

Before Egypt, Türkiye had also normalised relations with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel after the Arab Spring rebellions largely failed across the Middle East.

During the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) in Istanbul last month, Erdogan called on Muslim countries to help stabilise Syria.

“For Syria to get rid of the spiral of conflict, humanitarian crisis and terror, Islamic countries should put stronger will and actively support the efforts for a political solution,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s intentions to get Syria back on track.

A common enemy

Syria has been battered by the more-than-a-decade-long civil war that has killed thousands of civilians and uprooted millions of people, leading to the emergence of terror groups such as Daesh and YPG/PKK. The YPG and Daesh are threats to both Türkiye and Syria, neighbours with a long shared history in a tough Middle East neighbourhood.

The YPG controls a large swath of territory across northeastern Syria, including the country’s oil fields as well as dams, posing a clear and present threat to Damascus’s territorial integrity.

The YPG’s control in northern Syria also compromises Turkish border security.

While the civil war has made many suffer, the YPG, the Syrian wing of the banned terrorist group PKK, has used it to gain more territory and political leverage thanks to the financial and diplomatic support it receives from the US.