Supervisors in San Francisco have voted to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations.

After a debate that ran more than two hours on Tuesday, the vote was 8-3, with the majority agreeing to grant police the option despite strong objections from civil liberties and other police oversight groups.

Opponents said the authority would lead to the further militarisation of a police force already too aggressive with poor and minority communities.

The San Francisco Police Department, which currently has a dozen functioning ground robots used to assess bombs or provide eyes in low visibility situations, said it does not have pre-armed robots and has no plans to arm robots with guns.

But the department could deploy robots equipped with explosive charges “to contact, incapacitate, or disorient violent, armed, or dangerous suspect” when lives are at stake, spokesperson Allison Maxie said in a statement.

“Robots equipped in this manner would only be used in extreme circumstances to save or prevent further loss of innocent lives,” she said.

Ability to kill remotely

Supervisors amended the proposal to specify that officers could use robots only after using alternative force or de-escalation tactics, or concluding they would not be able to subdue the suspect through those alternative means.