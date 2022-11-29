China's military has confronted US missile cruiser and drove it away after it had "illegally intruded" into waters near the South China Sea's Spratly Islands.

"The actions of the US military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security," said Tian Junli, spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army on Tuesday.

In a statement, the US Navy said the Chinese statement was "false", calling it "the latest in a long string of PRC actions to misrepresent lawful US maritime operations".

"USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in waters where high seas freedoms apply," the statement said, referring to a "freedom of navigation operation" by its military acronym.

"The United States is defending every nation's right to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows."

