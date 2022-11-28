The US has backed Türkiye's right to self-defence following this month's terrorist attack in Istanbul, but emphasized the need for de-escalation in Syria.

"Türkiye continues to fall victim to terrorist attacks, whether its near that border or elsewhere inside the country. And they have a right to defend themselves and their citizens against attacks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

"They have suffered terrorist attacks, but we don't want to see actions, particularly inside Syria that are going to lead to potential for more casualties, more loss of innocent life, and any diminution from our efforts, a distraction away from our efforts, because we have troops in Syria, to go after ISIS," said Kirby, using a different name for Daesh.

"We also don't want to see the actions inside Syria by Türkiye or anyone else that could put American lives at risk because there are Americans on the ground in there helping the SDF," he added.

Kirby was referring to the US's principal partner in Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the YPG. The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in the US and Türkiye.

US support for the YPG has long strained bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington.

