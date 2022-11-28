Somali security forces have ended a deadly hours-long siege by Al Shabab terrorists who stormed a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu overnight, the national police spokesman has said.

"The clearance operation in the Villa Rose hotel has ended, we will give the details later," Sadik Dudishe, a spokesman for the Somali national police, told reporters on Monday.

At least eight civilians were killed in the siege, according to the police spokesman.

The Somali security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in the Villa Rose, a hotel in a secure central part of the city frequented by lawmakers and public officials - a few blocks from the office of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Witnesses described two massive explosions followed by gunfire that sent people fleeing the scene in Bondhere district.

Al Shabab, a terrorist organisation affiliated with Al Qaeda that has been trying to overthrow Somalia's central government for 15 years, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a 20,000-strong military force drawn from across the continent, praised the "swift" security response to the attack in a statement late on Sunday.

