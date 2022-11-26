Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64.

"Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has passed away suddenly," state news agency Belta reported, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz, on Saturday.

The cause of Makei's death was not reported.

He had attended a conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO)— a military alliance of several post-Soviet states— in Yerevan earlier this week and was due to meet Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

Before the presidential elections and mass anti-government protests in Belarus in 2020, Makei had been one of the initiators of efforts to improve Belarus' relations with the West.

However, he abruptly changed his stance after the start of the protests, claiming they were inspired by agents of the West.