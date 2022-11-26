Saturday, November 26, 2022

European leaders have renewed pledges of support to Ukraine on the 90th anniversary of the start of a famine that affected millions of Ukrainians under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Several European leaders were in Kiev to commemorate the victims of the 1932-33 Holodomor — Ukrainian for "death by starvation" — which is regarded by Ukraine as a deliberate act of genocide by Stalin's regime.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted an international summit to discuss food security and agricultural exports with the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania and the president of Hungary.

"Ukrainians went through very terrible things... Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now — with darkness and cold. We cannot be broken." - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

NATO chief hails Türkiye’s role in extension of Istanbul grain deal

The NATO secretary general has welcomed the support of Türkiye, together with the UN, to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Speaking at the Grain from Ukraine Summit, Jens Stoltenberg said that he saw the grain ships on the Istanbul Strait when he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“They are getting food, grain, and fertilizers out of Ukrainian ports for the vulnerable people who urgently need it,” he said.

Russia: Nine POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Nine Russian prisoners of war have been released as part of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow's defence ministry.

"On Nov. 26, as a result of the negotiation process, nine Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine says Russia 'will pay' for Soviet famine and current war

Russia will pay for a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33 and for its actions in the current war in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration has said.

"The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and answer for today's crimes," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, using the Ukrainian name for the disaster.

Ukraine's annual memorial day for the victims of Holodomor takes place this year on Saturday.