Qatar mosque becomes centre of attraction for World Cup fans
Katara Cultural Village Mosque in capital Doha turns into hub of football fans seeking knowledge about Islam and its teachings during the World Cup 2022.
Qatar, a wealthy gas producer, aims to bolster its credentials as a global player and showcase Islam to foreign fans and players. / AA
November 23, 2022

The Katara Cultural Village Mosque in Qatar's capital of Doha has become the focus of attention for World Cup fans who want to know about Islam.

Multilingual male and female preachers at the mosque explain the religion and tolerance of Islam to tourists.

Electronic boards about Islam in more than 30 languages at the door are positioned to allow visitors to view them on their phones.

Booklets introducing Islam in different languages are distributed to those who want them.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar has also launched a pavilion to introduce Islam and its teachings during the World Cup 2022.

World Cup fans encounter hadiths — words, actions, or habits of Prophet Muhammad — on the walls of streets, describing the importance of good deeds.

Showcasing religion and culture

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was held last Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, where the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by 20-year-old Ghanim Al Muftah, also a FIFA World Cup ambassador, enthralled the audience.

The ceremony in a tent-shaped stadium was held ahead of the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, which Qatar lost.

The smallest nation to hold football's biggest global event, Qatar, a wealthy gas producer, aims to bolster its credentials as a global player, display strength to rivals in the region and showcase Islam and culture to foreign fans and players. 

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
