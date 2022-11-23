The European Parliament has recognised Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism", accusing Moscow's forces of carrying out atrocities during its military action against Ukraine.

The move by the European legislators on Wednesday is a symbolic political step with no legal consequences, but MEPs urged the governments of the 27-nation EU to follow their lead.

"The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law amount to acts of terror," a resolution approved by EU lawmakers said.

The parliament said it "recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism".

Kiev has been calling on the international community to declare Russia a "terrorist state" over its military operation against the country, and the Strasbourg parliament's decision will likely anger Moscow.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the vote.

"Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," he said in a social media post.

The European Union — unlike the United States — does not have a legal framework to designate countries as a "state sponsor of terrorism".