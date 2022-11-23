A strong earthquake has jolted Türkiye’s northwestern Duzce province early, leaving at least 90 people injured, including one in critical condition, according to the country's disaster agency.

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 5.9 magnitude earthquake centred in the Golyaka district struck Duzce at 4:08 a.m. (01:08GMT) on Wednesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 6.81 kilometres.

Twenty-three people are receiving treatment at hospitals, AFAD said in a statement.

“Apart from a severely injured patient, the general condition of our citizens is good, they do not have any serious problems,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca previously told reporters in the capital Ankara.

He said a 28-year-old Afghan national is in serious condition as he suffered a brain haemorrhage after falling from the first floor during the earthquake.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who arrived in Duzce immediately after the tremor, said there are no fatalities.

No severe damage

It was also felt in Istanbul and other provinces, including northwestern Bolu, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bursa, Bilecik, and western Izmir and Kutahya provinces, as well as the capital Ankara.

Following the quake, 180 aftershocks were recorded. Power cuts are being imposed in the region as a precautionary measure, AFAD said.