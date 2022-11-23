TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northwestern Türkiye
The quake was centred in Duzce province, the country's disaster management agency says, with tremors felt in Istanbul, Ankara and other regions.
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northwestern Türkiye
The quake occurred at a depth of 6.81 kilometres. / AA
November 23, 2022

A strong earthquake has jolted Türkiye’s northwestern Duzce province early, leaving at least 90 people injured, including one in critical condition, according to the country's disaster agency.

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 5.9 magnitude earthquake centred in the Golyaka district struck Duzce at 4:08 a.m. (01:08GMT) on Wednesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 6.81 kilometres.

Twenty-three people are receiving treatment at hospitals, AFAD said in a statement.

“Apart from a severely injured patient, the general condition of our citizens is good, they do not have any serious problems,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca previously told reporters in the capital Ankara.

He said a 28-year-old Afghan national is in serious condition as he suffered a brain haemorrhage after falling from the first floor during the earthquake.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who arrived in Duzce immediately after the tremor, said there are no fatalities.

READ MORE:Türkiye holds first nationwide earthquake drill

No severe damage 

It was also felt in Istanbul and other provinces, including northwestern Bolu, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bursa, Bilecik, and western Izmir and Kutahya provinces, as well as the capital Ankara.

Following the quake, 180 aftershocks were recorded. Power cuts are being imposed in the region as a precautionary measure, AFAD said. 

Recommended

"We almost completed our checks in the villages around Golyaka. There is no severe damage reported; only some barns were wrecked in these places ... There was a power cut during the quake but authorities are reinstating power now," Soylu said on broadcaster TRT Haber.

"Field scanning continues," AFAD president Yunus Sezer said.

Duzce Governor Cevdet Atay announced that schools will be closed on Wednesday. Sakarya and Bolu provinces also made similar announcements. 

The quake struck 10 days after the country held nationwide earthquake drills to mark the 23rd anniversary of the tragic 1999 earthquake in the same province which killed 710 people.

A magnitude-6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.

Türkiye sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

READ MORE:'Drop, cover, hold': How Türkiye is preparing for the next big earthquake

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years