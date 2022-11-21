The BBC's decision to not air the opening ceremony of the World Cup live as part of the network's main coverage has drawn criticism from sports fans.

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on Sunday and beamed live to millions of people across the world.

The BBC, however, relegated the ceremony to the "Red Button" service – additional programmes that can be accessed by pressing a red button on the TV remote – and online.

Instead, BBC One's coverage was mainly focused on the alleged human rights and other accusations against Qatar.

"It’s the most controversial World Cup in history and a ball hasn’t even been kicked," said Gary Lineker, a former England football captain who was among the commentators during the broadcaster's World Cup programme.

