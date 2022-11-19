WORLD
UK PM Sunak pledges support for Ukraine in first visit to country
Rishi Sunak promises to provide more than 100 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defence technology to Ukraine during an unannounced visit to Kiev in which he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Nov. 19, 2022. / AP
November 19, 2022

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made his first visit to Kiev, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package.

"The UK will continue to stand with you... until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said on Saturday in a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The British leader announced a new air defence package worth $60 million, according to a Downing Street statement. It includes "120 aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment", Sunak said.

This was the first visit to Kiev for the new British leader, whose country has been a steadfast ally since the beginning of the offensive in February.

"It is deeply humbling to be with you in your country today. The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world," Sunak said.

For his part, Zelenskyy praised a "meaningful and useful visit for both our countries" during the joint press conference.

He said they discussed "the possibilities of protecting European and Ukrainian energy security" and "our capabilities in protecting the Ukrainian sky, as well as defence cooperation in general".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
