Eighty states have committed at a conference in Dublin to a declaration backed by the United Nations and the Red Cross curbing the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

Under the agreement, which is not legally binding, the nations on Friday agreed to restrict the use of munitions in built-up areas in a bid to protect civilians caught up in increasingly urbanised warfare.

The declaration, which was finalised at the UN in Geneva in June, is the culmination of three years of consultations led by Ireland.

"The devastating humanitarian and development consequences of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas cannot be overstated," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told the conference.

"We want this political declaration to be relevant to current and future conflicts by sending an unambiguous message on the fundamental importance of the protection of civilians, always," he added.

'First of its kind'