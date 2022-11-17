A Türkiye judge has granted authorities permission to remand and formally arrest 17 suspects who were brought to the court, five days after a bombing at busy Istiklal Avenue claimed six lives and wounded 81.

The suspects included Ahlam Albashir, the PKK/YPG terrorist who confessed to planting a bomb on Sunday on one of the busiest streets of the city.

The suspects are accused of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state", "deliberate killing", "deliberately attempting to kill" and "deliberately aiding murder."

Forty-nine suspects, who were transferred to the courthouse after completing procedures at the police station, were questioned by public prosecutors at the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Twenty-nine of them were deported.

