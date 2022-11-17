TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye court remands 17 Istanbul bombing suspects in police custody
Suspects include main accused Ahlam Albashir, the PKK/YPG terrorist who confessed to planting a bomb on Sunday at busy Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and wounded 81 others.
Türkiye court remands 17 Istanbul bombing suspects in police custody
People who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Istiklal Street are commemorated with roses in a makeshift memorial in the area. / AA
November 17, 2022

A Türkiye judge has granted authorities permission to remand and formally arrest 17 suspects who were brought to the court, five days after a bombing at busy Istiklal Avenue claimed six lives and wounded 81. 

The suspects included Ahlam Albashir, the PKK/YPG terrorist who confessed to planting a bomb on Sunday on one of the busiest streets of the city. 

The suspects are accused of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state", "deliberate killing", "deliberately attempting to kill" and "deliberately aiding murder."

Forty-nine suspects, who were transferred to the courthouse after completing procedures at the police station, were questioned by public prosecutors at the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Twenty-nine of them were deported. 

READ MORE: Unaware of Istiklal bombing, a Turkish woman received perpetrator as guest

Recommended

Planning of terror attack

Two of the victims of Sunday's bombing, meanwhile, are in critical condition, according to security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

Main accused Albashir has told authorities she lost touch with her boyfriend but she maintained her connection with the terror group ever since, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Security forces determined that Ferhat H, the owner of a workshop in Istanbul's Esenler district, where Albashir and fugitive suspect Bilal H stayed, was also linked to the terror organisation.

Ferhat H made terror propaganda through his social media account and hosted Albashir and Bilal H at his house as instructed by the terror group, said sources.

READ MORE:Istanbul holds solidarity march against Istiklal terror attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years