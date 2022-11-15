Indonesian President Joko Widodo told G20 members to "end the war" as he opened a leaders' summit in Bali that will be dominated by Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Being responsible means creating not zero-sum situations, being responsible here also means that we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward," he told leaders ahead of the summit's opening session.

Eyeing a joint G20 declaration that would condemn Russia's eight-month-old incursion and threats to use nuclear weapons, US and European officials painted the summit in Bali as evidence of Russia's deepening isolation.

But Jakarta pursues a neutral foreign policy and rebuffed Western pressure to disinvite Moscow ahead of the meeting.

Without mentioning Russia by name, Widodo called on members to not allow another Cold War between major powers.

"We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War," he said.

