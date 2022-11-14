The European Union has hit more than 30 senior Iranian officials and organisations with sanctions over the crackdown on protesters and supply of drones to Russia.

The bloc targeted on Monday Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and the head of Iran's ground forces Kiyumars Heidari among those it said were responsible for the repression of demonstrations after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Four members of the squad who detained Amini were also put on the blacklist.

Among the organisations hit was state broadcaster Press TV, which was accused of airing "forced confessions of detainees".

"The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable violent crackdown of protesters," EU chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"We stand with the Iranian people and support their right to protest peacefully and voice their demands and views freely."

'Proportionate and firm' response

Tehran has warned of a "proportionate and firm" response to the EU over the expanded sanctions.

Last month the EU hit Iran's "morality" police, Revolutionary Guard and IT minister in a first wave of sanctions over the crackdown.