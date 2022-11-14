A New York Times report about Sunday’s deadly blast on Istanbul’s best-known commercial avenue has sparked anger on Twitter after focusing on a tourism angle instead of expressions of sympathy with the people of Türkiye.

“Of the tens of millions of tourists from around the world who visit Turkey each year, many spend time in the area where Sunday’s bombing took place,” the newspaper said in a tweet, referring to Istiklal Street, the scene of the bombing.

One user, Marcos Moschovidis, called the coverage “cold reporting.”

“Focusing on tourism (and thereby implicitly saying the whole country is not safe) instead of on the innocent dead and injured is truly horrific and cold reporting.

“Also, I can’t recall that when there’s shootings in the US in popular areas, tourism is mentioned in headlines,” said Moschovidis.

READ MORE: Police detain suspect of Istanbul’s Istiklal bombing — interior minister

'Discrimination'

Another user compared the blast to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

“Imagine a newspaper in Turkey talking about the impact of the act of terrorism on the tourism industry in America when the twin towers were hit...You guys are so despicable!” the user commented.

Nazgul Kenzhetay, a journalist, rebuked the reporting, saying it was “discrimination.”