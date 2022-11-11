Beijing has closed city parks and imposed other restrictions as the country faces a new wave of Covid-19 cases, even as millions of people remained under lockdown in the west and south of China.

The country reported 10,729 new cases on Friday, almost all of them testing positive while showing no symptoms.

More than 5 million people were under lockdown on Friday in the southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou and the western megacity Chongqing.

With the bulk of Beijing’s 21 million people undergoing near-daily testing, another 118 new cases were recorded in the sprawling city.

Many city schools switched to online classes, hospitals restricted services and some shops and restaurants were shuttered, with their staff taken to quarantine. Videos on social media showed people in some areas protesting or fighting with police and health workers.

Numerous villages on the capital's outskirts that are home to blue-collar workers whose labour keeps the city running were under lockdown.

Lockdowns in Guangzhou and elsewhere were due to end by Sunday, but authorities have repeatedly extended such restrictions with no explanation.

Chinese leaders had promised on Thursday to respond to public frustration over its severe “zero-Covid” strategy that has confined millions to their homes and severely disrupted the economy.

READ MORE:Chinese cities tighten curbs as Covid outbreaks widen