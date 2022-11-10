French President Emmanuel Macron has announced what security analysts are calling a strategic shift for its military forces deployed in the Sahel region of Africa.

Macron officially ended the Barkhane operation as he travelled to a naval base at Toulon to make the announcement, which came in the backdrop of French forces pulling out from Mali earlier this year.

The French deployment, launched in 2013 on the pretext of fighting militant groups that took over much of northern Mali, has been criticised by the United Nations and other rights advocacy groups for committing grave violations.

Striking civilians

A study carried out and published by a unit of the United Kingdom-based Stoke White Lawyers a little over a year ago, called France’s Shadow War in Mali, presented credible human rights intelligence on the country’s drone airstrikes at the Bounti wedding in Mali that killed 19 civilians on January 3, 2021.

The drone-instigated airstrike was a part of ‘Operation Barkhane’. As a part of the operation, at least 5,100 French military personnel were deployed to five countries, labelled as “G5 Sahel”: Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

While France claimed its airstrike targetted a “terrorist camp”, locals who were eye-witnesses to the tragic incident, told investigators at Stoke White that it was in fact a wedding.

Mistaking venues of social gatherings for terrorist bases have been sort of a trend among the United States and its Western allies in their operations in either “G5 Sahel” or Afghanistan, where scores of civilians have been massacred, with little to no accountability for the forces or personnel responsible for carrying out those strikes.

In its report, Stoke White investigators were categorical in stating “France has a systematic problem in admitting and identifying civilian casualties”.

“France is no stranger to kinetic airstrikes – manned or unmanned – but scrutiny of its interpretation of the laws of war, conduct and intelligence sharing on target meta-data with Europe and US (vice versa) must be on the radar for human rights practitioners. A broader framework of abuse is being applied across the Sahel, widening the net for accountability,” it said.

Unwelcome deployment

Around 3,000 French soldiers remain in Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso, and while those numbers are not expected to change soon, there will be “a significant adjustment for our bases in Africa”, an official in Macron’s office told AFP.

The goal is “to reduce the exposure and visibility of our military forces in Africa and to focus on cooperation and support... mainly in terms of equipment, training, intelligence and operational partnerships for countries that want it,” the official said.