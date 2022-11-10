Russia's decision to pull its forces back from the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson was "positive and important," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Russia's decision regarding Kherson is positive, an important decision," told reporters in the capital Ankara on Thursday before leaving for a summit of Turkic countries in Uzbekistan.

Vowing to maintain dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan's comments came after Moscow ordered its troops on Wednesday to withdraw from Kherson to the east bank of the Dnieper River.

"I don't know whether there will be Russian participation in the G20 or not. We'll have the opportunity to meet face-to-face there (with Putin). Otherwise, we'll continue to maintain telephone diplomacy with Russia," Erdogan said.

READ MORE:Live blog: Russia, Ukraine each suffered 100K army casualties — US general

Armenia relations