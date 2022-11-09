Voters in five US states — Vermont, Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama and Louisiana — have been presented with a ballot question on Tuesday that gave them the option to remove exceptions for slavery in their constitutions.

But didn't the US Congress abolish slavery in 1865 with the ratification of the 13th amendment?

Not exactly.

The infamous 13th amendment stated that "neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction".

In other words, the amendment still permits slavery, involuntary servitude or both as a punishment for crimes across the country.

Not even a year after the 13th amendment took effect, some states began to take advantage of this exception clause with Black Codes that criminalised things like "vagrancy" and "walking without purpose".

Black Codes were a precursor to the Jim Crow, a declaration that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States, outlawed by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To this day, critics argue they have allowed widespread abuse to flourish in the criminal justice system. And up until this year's 2022 midterm elections, around 19 states continued to allow this exception to pass by.

To update the actual amendment, two-thirds of both chambers of Congress and three-fourths of state legislatures must agree.

And while congressional Democrats have attempted to amend the exception in recent years, their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Divided states of America

Instead, some states have been taking matters into their own hands with amendments that either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as punishment options or remove the terms from state law altogether.

But progress is slow. For example, despite Vermont priding itself on being the first state to ban slavery in 1777, its residents only just voted to revise the constitution in 2022.