For some, it was a sense of civic duty. For others, it was a chance to voice anger at inflation or high crime. Still more savoured the opportunity to send a message to Washington.

Voters on Tuesday thronged to polling stations across the United States to express themselves on a wide array of divergent concerns.

Their choices will decide the control of the US Congress, as well as many governorships, state legislatures and local offices.

Here's what some voters said drew them to the polls.

'Exercise democracy'

"I've tried to come first, make sure that I do my part, and then I can get to work," said Robin Ghirdar at a voting site in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"There's so much polarisation and misinformation that I'd like to make sure that my voice is heard."

In Union City, a majority Black suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, 26-year-old attorney Kuanna Harris said history pulled her to the voting booth.

"A bunch of my ancestors, whether they were Black or women, were not able to vote, so I think God put me here at this particular time to carry on that torch for them."

And on the opposite side of the country, in Los Angeles, Luciano Gamiz says he was thinking of authoritarian nations that "eliminate the voice of the little people."

"As a first-generation American, it's an opportunity to just exercise my freedom and my right to vote, so I love it."

'Undermining democracy'

At a polling site in Brooklyn, New York, retired police officer Kevin Flynn voted because of "the situation that happened on January 6th" 2021, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

"Once an officer, always an officer... officers got injured" in the assault, said the 60-year-old. "It needs to be rectified."

Voter Donald Newton, 82, told AFP news agency in Arizona's capital Phoenix that he believes Trump's unfounded claims of massive election fraud are the "truth."

He pointed to a discredited film's conspiracy theory about people smuggling illegal votes.

"It explains it all. And if you go and watch that, you'll be convinced this is the truth of what happened there: it was stolen, the election," he said.

In contrast, 30-year-old lawyer Alexandra Ashley, in Pittsburgh, said that "some people are trying to undermine democracy. And it's something that we can't lose."