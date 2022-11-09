Senate incumbents including Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and senior Republican John Thune have won reelection in US midterm elections, US media reported, on a day Republicans were expected to wrest control of Congress away from President Joe Biden's Democrats.

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on Tuesday's ballot. Republicans are widely favoured to pick up the five seats they need to take over the House, but control of the Senate could come down to tight races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona.

Three dozen governors' races are at stake as well; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, defeated Democratic Representative Charlie Crist, Edison Research projected.

The final outcome, particularly control of the 50-50 Senate, is unlikely to be known any time soon. Democrats currently control that chamber through Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

In a competitive House race in Virginia, Democratic Representative Jennifer Wexton held off a challenge by Republican Hung Cao.

Voters' top concerns

More than 46 million Americans voted ahead of Election Day, either by mail or in person, according to data from the US Election Project, and state election officials caution that counting those ballots will take time. The Georgia race could end up in a December 6 run-off to determine which party holds the Senate.

High inflation and abortion rights were voters' top concerns, exit polls showed, in an election where voters were poised to hand control of at least one chamber of Congress to Republicans.

A divided government would likely spell the end of Biden's legislative agenda.

Local officials reported isolated problems across the country, including a bomb threat in Louisiana and a paper shortage in a Pennsylvania county.

In Maricopa County, Arizona — a key battleground — a judge rejected a Republican request to extend voting hours after some tabulation machines malfunctioned.

The problems stoked evidence-free claims among former president Donald Trump and his supporters that the failures were deliberate.

Scores of Republican candidates have echoed Trump's false claims that his 2020 loss to Biden was due to widespread fraud.

In swing states such as Nevada, Arizona and Michigan, the Republican nominees to head up the states' election apparatus have embraced Trump's falsehoods, raising fears among Democrats that, if they prevail, they could interfere with the 2024 presidential race.

"They deny that the last election was legitimate," Biden said on a radio show aimed at Black voters. "They're not sure they're going to accept the results unless they win."