The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed at talks in Washington to expedite negotiations between the South Caucasus neighbours that have clashed repeatedly over control of the Karabakh region, the US State Department said.

"The foreign ministers agreed to expedite their negotiations," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said of Monday's talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Yesterday was positive in that the two sides met, they surfaced many of their areas of disagreement, at the end of the day they were able to agree on a joint statement. They were able to agree to continue meeting, engaging in direct dialogue and diplomacy in the weeks that follow," Price said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry accused Armenian forces of shooting at the positions of Azerbaijani troops stationed at several locations on the frontier.

Meanwhile, Yerevan's Defence Ministry accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire on Armenian positions in a statement, adding there had been no casualties.

