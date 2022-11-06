The foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed to accelerate efforts to reduce tensions and resolve their political crisis.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting in Angola on Saturday, the ministers agreed to continue talking "as a priority way of resolving the political crisis between the two brotherly countries".

They also said "a timetable for accelerating" the de-escalation plan signed in July would be defined.

Regional relations in central Africa have been destabilised over recent months, with the DRC accusing its smaller neighbour of backing a rebel militia that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

The roadmap for ending hostilities was reached at an Angola-brokered summit between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi.

At the time, Angola's President Joao Lourenco called it a "ceasefire", but clashes resumed the very next day.

March 23 Movement