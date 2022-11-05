TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye has shown its diplomatic power during Russia-Ukraine war
Türkiye played the role of a balancing force ever since the conflict broke out in February, thanks to good relations with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Ankara and Erdogan were again at the forefront of mediation efforts this week, following Moscow’s withdrawal from the grain deal signed by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine in Istanbul in July. / AA
November 5, 2022

Türkiye has showcased its “diplomatic power” during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Our critical role in the opening and maintenance of the grain corridor, as well as prisoner swaps (between Russia and Ukraine), is an important example of Türkiye’s diplomatic power,” he said on Saturday at the Politics and New Paradigms Forum in Istanbul.

Türkiye has played the role of a balancing force ever since the war began in February, thanks to our relations with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he added.

Ankara and Erdogan were again at the forefront of mediation efforts this week, following Moscow’s withdrawal from the grain deal signed by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine in Istanbul in July.

Russia pulled out of the agreement on October 29, accusing Ukraine of attacking its naval fleet stationed in the Black Sea.

Türkiye and the UN, however, managed to convince Moscow to reassess the decision, marking the end of a tense standoff that threatened to exacerbate the global food crisis.

