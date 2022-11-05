Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before the war in Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones target Kiev.

The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday come after months of confused messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment.

“We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran.

Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine.

Just earlier this week, Iran's Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani called the allegations “totally unfounded" and reiterated Iran's position of neutrality in the war.

Position of 'neutrality'