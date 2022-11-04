TÜRKİYE
Türkiye wishes 'swift recovery' to Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan
Turkish Foreign Ministry says Ankara attaches importance to the peace and stability of Pakistan and conveys its condolences over the death of a Pakistani citizen in the attack in which Imran Khan was injured.
On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province, wounding him in the leg. / AA Archive
November 4, 2022

Türkiye has condemned an attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which he was injured.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry wished "swift recovery" to Khan and conveyed its condolences over the death of a Pakistani citizen in the attack.

"Türkiye attaches importance to peace and stability of Pakistan, and will always continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Pakistan," the statement said. 

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province, wounding him in the leg.

He was transferred to a hospital in Lahore and is said to be in stable condition.

'Long march'

Leaders of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said it was a planned assassination attempt, and have accused the current government of being involved in the attack.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has held a series of anti-government rallies.

Last week, Khan started his "long march" protest towards the capital Islamabad to demand early elections. 

But Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government said there would be no early vote, and the next elections will be held as scheduled, in late 2023.

READ MORE: Ex-Pakistan PM Khan's party to hold protests after assassination bid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
