Türkiye has condemned an attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which he was injured.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry wished "swift recovery" to Khan and conveyed its condolences over the death of a Pakistani citizen in the attack.

"Türkiye attaches importance to peace and stability of Pakistan, and will always continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Pakistan," the statement said.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province, wounding him in the leg.

He was transferred to a hospital in Lahore and is said to be in stable condition.