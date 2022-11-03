WORLD
3 MIN READ
No 'undeclared nuclear activities', dirty bomb evidence in Ukraine: IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency says its inspections requested "did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials” after inspecting three locations in Ukraine.
No 'undeclared nuclear activities', dirty bomb evidence in Ukraine: IAEA
Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine's nuclear sites "as fast as possible". / Reuters
November 3, 2022

The UN nuclear watchdog has said its inspectors had found no indications of "undeclared nuclear activities" at three locations in Ukraine during visits requested by Kiev to address "dirty bomb" allegations made by Russia.

"Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations," said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday.

"We will report on the results of the environmental sampling as soon as possible," Grossi added, referring to samples collected by IAEA inspectors.READ MORE:IAEA calls for 'security' zone at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Inspections on Kiev's request

The inspections at the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kiev, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody and the Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro followed a written request from Ukraine.

Recommended

"Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all activities that the IAEA had planned to conduct and were given unfettered access to the locations," the UN agency's statement said.

Russia accused Ukraine of preparing to use dirty bombs against Russian troops while Kiev suspects Moscow might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify the use of conventional nuclear weapons as ground troops run into setbacks.

A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are spread in an explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine's nuclear sites "as fast as possible".

READ MORE: UN experts to stay at Ukraine nuclear plant to 'continue with assessment'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA