Groups of asylum-seekers were seen abandoned in central London after being transported from the Manston immigration centre in Kent.

A group of 11 asylum-seekers from Manston was left at Victoria railway station on Tuesday evening without proper winter clothes, according to Under One Sky, a volunteer-led initiative supporting people living on the streets of London, The Guardian said on Wednesday in an exclusive report.

Many of the asylum-seekers spotted were in flip-flops and were provided with emergency supplies of food and clothes by the charity.

“They were stressed, disturbed and completely disoriented,” Danial Abbas, a volunteer with the charity, was quoted as saying by the British daily.

The asylum-seekers were from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, some of them wrapped in blankets, and “they were also very hungry,” Abbas said.

Another group of 50 asylum-seekers was spotted earlier this week in and around Victoria Coach Station after they were deposited by a coach from Kent, according to the report.

READ MORE:India-origin minister complains 'low-skilled' migrants coming to UK

'Broken' asylum system

The living conditions at the overcrowded Manston centre have been widely criticised for the past week.

Around 4,000 people were kept there for processing and they were forced to share the accommodations, which are suitable for around 1,600 people under normal conditions.

The issue has been raised by the opposition parties in the House of Commons alongside the criticism over the UK’s “broken” asylum system – a description by Home Secretary Suella Braverman.