Police and soldiers have patrolled the terror-stricken streets of two Ecuadoran cities after a spate of attacks blamed on organised crime groups waging a deadly drug war.

Two inmates were killed and six wounded in clashes inside the Guayas 1 prison, the SNAI prison authority said on Thursday.

Following a wave of strikes on Tuesday, in which five police officers were killed, a state of emergency and nightly curfew has taken effect in the western provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas.

A civilian who suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday died of the injuries the next day, health officials said, bringing the death toll from the attacks to eight.

Two police officials were also injured.

Groups armed with guns and explosives, including car bombs, hit more than 18 targets Tuesday in the cities of Guayaquil and Duran in Guayas province and in Esmeraldas along the border with Colombia.

READ MORE: From El Salvador to Haiti, the world is facing a surge in gang violence

Several facilities targeted

Targets included police and gas installations, a clinic and a bus terminal.

President Guillermo Lasso declared a 45-day state of emergency in response, with a nightly 9 pm-to-5 am curfew for the two provinces and special powers to limit freedom of movement and assembly.

Classes in some areas were suspended.

On Wednesday, the streets of Guayaquil – scene of much of the street and prison violence to have hit Ecuador since last year – were unusually quiet. And nervous.