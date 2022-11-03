Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro has asked participants in what he said were "legitimate" protests to "unblock the roads" and demonstrate elsewhere as they push for military intervention to keep him in power.

"I want to make an appeal to them: Unblock the roads," Bolsonaro said late on Wednesday. The blockages do "not seem to me to be part of legitimate demonstrations."

"Other demonstrations that are taking place throughout Brazil in squares... are part of the democratic game. They are welcome," he added.

After days of silence, Bolsonaro on Tuesday gave a short speech in which he neither accepted defeat nor congratulated leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his weekend win, although his chief of staff took the podium afterward to say the president had authorised the transition to a new government.

The demonstrators, unwilling to accept the results of Bolsonaro's Sunday election defeat, have now clogged autoroutes and caused nationwide disruptions for three straight days.

"Federal intervention now!" chanted some of the thousands who gathered in front of the Southeastern Military Command in the country's biggest city, Sao Paulo.

The day of mobilisation was marred by violence, however.

At a roadblock near the town of Mirassol in Sao Paulo state, a motorist drove into a crowd of demonstrators, injuring at least seven people, according to CNN.

Some supporters of Bolsonaro, himself a retired army captain, made threatening gestures to journalists in Sao Paulo, where crowds of demonstrators swelled later in the day.

Nationwide disruption

The number of road blockades throughout the country decreased from 271 on Tuesday to 146 on Wednesday, according to police.

In Sao Paulo, military police used tear gas to disperse a blockade on the main highway connecting the state with the central-west region of the country, after the Supreme Federal Court ordered the use of "all necessary measures" to open the roads.

Trucks sounded their horns, while demonstrators wearing yellow football jerseys waved flags in front of passing vehicles, in scenes broadcast on local television.