The return of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for a third term as Brazil’s president, after narrowly unseating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, is not only a remarkable political comeback – but could be a significant moment for the future of South America’s largest country.

Under Bolsonaro, Brazil has seen its GDP fall since he was elected in 2018 – in 2010, Brazil was the world’s seventh largest economy and now it has slipped to 13th. There has been an increase in hunger, not to mention nearly 700,000 Covid deaths. Forest fires and deforestation soared in the Amazon, with the “lungs of the planet” transforming from a carbon sink to a source of emissions.

Bolsonaro was accused of polarising the Brazilian society for political gains and allowing people to have unchecked access to guns. He was also critcised for mishandling the pandemic.

Now, enough Brazilians have decided on a return to Lula – as he is universally known – and his Workers’ Party (PT), whose last stint in power from 2003 to 2010 delivered strong economic growth and a substantial reduction in inequality.

After a vast corruption scandal implicated much of the Brazilian political establishment, Lula was imprisoned in 2018, only for the country’s Supreme Court to order his release in 2019 and later annul the charges against him.

By abandoning Boslonaro’s far-right vision for the country, the Brazilian electorate has opted to go with Lula’s leftwing platform, which centres on poverty eradication and social justice, defence of democracy, safeguarding the environment and healing the country’s divisions.

After becoming the president again on January 1, 2023, Lula will have not only domestic issues to deal with but tasked with re-asserting Brazil on the world stage after four years of Bolsonaro’s anti-systemic foreign policy. At the regional level, it marks a second ‘pink tide’ of progressive South American governments returning to power in the hemisphere.

Lula’s campaign drew in a broad coalition of parties – not just the entire left opposition, but social democrats, conservative liberals and even former political adversaries.

But he will face several challenges in implementing his agenda.

While Bolsonaro might be gone, Lula will have to contend with significant legislative opposition given the dominance of parliamentary right-wing forces, which will make it difficult for him to push through progressive policies.

Furthermore, the commodities boom that allowed Lula to finance wide-ranging social programmes during his previous tenure is over.