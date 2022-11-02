Kenya's President William Ruto has announced the deployment of troops to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint regional operation against a rebel offensive.

Speaking at a ceremony in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ruto said the troops were "on a mission to protect humanity".

"As neighbours, the destiny of DRC is intertwined with ours," he added.

Armed groups in eastern DRC have stepped up attacks, reviving ancient animosities and unleashing a surge in tension with neighbouring Rwanda.

Leaders of the East African Community (EAC) agreed in April to establish a joint force to help restore security in the region.

Kenya will command the force, which will also include soldiers from Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan.

A Rwandan contingent will be deployed along the border after Kinshasa objected to Kigali's participation in any operations within the DRC.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of backing the militia, claims denied by Kigali.

The M23 rebels, a mostly Congolese group, resumed fighting in late 2021 after lying dormant for years, accusing the DRC government of failing to honour an agreement to integrate its fighters into the army.

The M23's resurgence has had resounding repercussions for relations in central Africa.