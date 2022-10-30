An organised trolling campaign tweeting slurs tens of thousands of times tested Twitter's moderation policies after the platform was taken over by billionaire Elon Musk, its safety chief said has said, adding that the rules "haven't changed".

Hours after the takeover by self-declared "free speech absolutist" Musk late on Thursday, far-right voices celebrated what they said was their newly-reclaimed right to free speech with posts questioning racial slurs and other derogatory terms.

But "Twitter's policies haven't changed. Hateful conduct has no place here. And we're taking steps to put a stop to an organized effort to make people think we have," tweeted the platform's chief of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth on Sunday.

Roth said that over the last 48 hours "we've seen a small number of accounts post a ton of Tweets that include slurs and other derogatory terms".

"To give you a sense of scale: More than 50,000 Tweets repeatedly using a particular slur came from just 300 accounts," he continued.

READ MORE: Elon Musk takes over Twitter, sacks top executives

"Nearly all" of the accounts are inauthentic, he said.