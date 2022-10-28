Tens of thousands of Czechs have used a national holiday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine's fight against the Russian assault.

The rally on Friday follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than the 70,000 who gathered for the same reasons on September 3, according to police estimates.

Held under the slogan "The Czech Republic first," a reference to former US president Donald Trump's nationalist platform, the protest united the far right with the far left and various fringe groups.

Its organisers are known for pro-Russian views and opposition to Covid-19 vaccines.

With soaring energy, food and housing prices hitting the country, the protesters were demanding the resignation of the coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

"Resign!" they chanted while waving the national flags.

"This is a new national revival and its goal is for the Czech Republic to be independent," event organiser Ladislav Vrabel said.

"When I see a full square, no one can stop this."

'Russia is not our enemy'