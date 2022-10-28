Pakistan's intelligence chief has accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of asking the country's powerful military for "illegal and unconstitutional" support for his government, in a scathing and unprecedented news conference.

Khan's party denied the allegations made in the news conference on Thursday by the chief of the country's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum.

"(Khan's criticism) is because the military and its chief refused to do illegal or unconstitutional things," Anjum said on Thursday, adding that the military had made a policy decision to stay out of politics, and hence turned down Khan's persistent requests.

The ISI chief, who rarely makes public appearances, did not specify what Khan's requests were.

A leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Asad Umar, denied any illegal requests were made.

Khan has upped his criticism of the military, accusing them of plotting his removal in April and supporting his opponents.

Pakistan's military has long been considered the most powerful institution in the country, directly ruling for more than three of the seven-and-a-half decades since independence and taking the lead in setting security and foreign policy even when civilians are in charge.

Analysts say the military was behind Khan's ascent to prime ministership for the first time in 2018 — a charge both have consistently denied — before falling out last year.

Anjum admitted the military made mistakes in the past, but an institutional decision had been taken recently to stay out of politics.

