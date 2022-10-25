Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out annual exercises of its nuclear forces, the US government said, a move that Washington said lowers the risk of miscalculation at a time of "reckless" Russian nuclear rhetoric.

The United States said on Tuesday it expects Russia to carry out test launches of missiles during its annual "Grom" exercises of its strategic nuclear forces, noting in the past it has fired inter-continental ballistic missiles.

Under the New START Treaty, Russia is obliged to provide advance notification of such missile launches, US officials say.

"The US was notified, and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia," spokesperson Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder announced at a news briefing.

The drills present a potential challenge to the United States and its allies, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has openly threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia in its unravelling offensive in Ukraine.

Russia on Tuesday also took allegations to the UN Security Council that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion flatly dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials as misinformation and a pretext for escalating the conflict.

Western officials have expressed confidence in their ability to discern the difference between a Russian drill and any move by Putin to make good on his nuclear threats.

'Tactical' nuclear weapon