WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Terrorist attack' kills many soldiers, wounds dozens in Burkina Faso
A security source told AFP news agency the pre-dawn raiders had fired shells at the Djibo barracks.
'Terrorist attack' kills many soldiers, wounds dozens in Burkina Faso
Air support had been called in to back up the operations. / AFP Archive
October 24, 2022

At least 10 Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and around 50 were wounded in an assault in the northern city of Djibo, the army has said.

The "terrorist attack" hit the 14th regiment at a base in Djibo, which has been under a  blockade for three months, the army said on Monday.

"The preliminary toll is 10 soldiers fallen during fighting and about 50 injured and being treated," the statement said.

"On the enemy side, at least 18 bodies of terrorists have been counted during mopping-up operations which are still under way."

Air support had been called in to back up the operations.

A security source told AFP news agency the pre-dawn raiders had fired shells at the Djibo barracks.

"Other strategic installations in the town were also targeted," the source added.

READ MORE: Soldiers, civilian auxiliaries killed in Burkina Faso 'militant ambush'

'Burkina's existence is in danger'

Recommended

Djibo's population of some 30,000 has been cut off for three months with militants controlling the main roads after blowing up bridges.

An attack on a supply convoy heading for Djibo on September 26 left 37 dead — 27 of them soldiers. Seventy truck drivers are still missing.

The attack helped trigger the latest coup in Burkina just four days later, led by young army captain Ibrahim Traore.

He became interim president on October 14, vowing to win back territory from militants.

It was the west African nation's second coup in eight months

"We are confronted with a security and humanitarian crisis without precedent," Traore said at his swearing-in.

"Our aims are none other than the reconquest of territory occupied by these hordes of terrorists. Burkina's existence is in danger."

Traore toppled Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who had seized power only in January, forcing out Burkina's last elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The motive for both coups was anger at failures to stem a seven-year insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven nearly two million people from their homes.

READ MORE: Two coups in a year in Burkina Faso: what you need to know

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar