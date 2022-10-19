Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Ankara ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war via talks: Turkish president

Türkiye is ready to make any and all contributions needed to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war through talks, the Turkish president has told his Ukrainian counterpart.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan underscored the need to keep the vision of a diplomatic solution alive, expressing that Ankara is ready to offer any and all necessary contributions to end the war through negotiations, the statement said.

Britain's Wallace discussed Ukraine security concerns on Washington trip

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace met his US counterpart in Washington this week to discuss shared security concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a senior defence source said in response to speculation around the sudden trip.

Wallace cancelled a planned committee hearing in parliament on short notice in order to go to Washington, prompting questions around what was behind the apparently urgent nature of the trip.

"There has been a lot of speculation about why the defence secretary travelled to Washington," the source said.

Five million have left Ukraine for Russia: Russian agencies

Around five million people, from the parts of Ukraine that Moscow has claimed to have annexed, have left for Russia, a security official was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies.

"Around five million residents of Donbass and southeastern regions of Ukraine have found shelter in Russia," said the secretary of Russia's National Security Council on Wednesday, Nikolai Patrushev, referring to the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In a separate military update, Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday that 4.6 million Ukrainians - including 700,000 children - have arrived in Russia since the start of Moscow's offensive on February 24.

India asks citizens to leave Ukraine

India asked its citizens to avoid travelling to Ukraine in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in the country, which is battling Russian forces since February.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine,” the Indian Embassy in Kiev said in an advisory issued through their Twitter handle.

“The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means,” said the advisory.

Putin in 'incredibly difficult position' in Ukraine war: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is in an "incredibly difficult position" in Ukraine and has run out of options beyond trying to "brutalize" civilians into surrender.

"I think that Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredibly difficult position," Biden told reporters on Wednesday at the White House.

"It seems his only tool available is to brutalize individual citizens of Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens, to try to intimidate them into capitulating. They're not going to do that."

Ukraine fighting for 'freedom, democracy' after EU prize: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed what he said was the Ukrainian people's fight for democratic values against Russia, after the EU awarded the annual Sakharov Prize for human rights to Ukrainians.

"Ukrainians prove dedication to the values of freedom, democracy every day on the battlefield against the terrorist state of the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

EU awards top human rights prize to the people of Ukraine

The people of Ukraine and their representatives were awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize for their resistance to Russian offensive and ongoing conflict.

The EU award, named for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honour individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Sakharov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died in 1989.

It’s the second straight year EU lawmakers used the Sakharov Prize to send a message to the Kremlin. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won it last year.

Putin declares martial law in four annexed regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, recently annexed from Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting of the Russian Security Council in Moscow, Putin said residents of these territories "clearly expressed their will when voted in favour of joining Russia."

Putin said Kiev refuses to accept the results of the referendums in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia and carries out acts of sabotage on Russia's territory, noting that he considers it necessary to declare martial law on these territories.

Kiev mayor says 'several Russian rockets' downed over capital

Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that "several Russian rockets" had been downed over the capital after AFP news agency reporters heard several loud explosions in the centre of the city.

"Air defences have shot down several Russian rockets over Kiev. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko wrote on social media.

Explosions where reported earlier in Kiev and multiple regions, including Vinnytsia.