The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence.

The Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which "damaged the necessary confidence of the public in the neutrality and impartiality" of his management, German media reported.

Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector.

German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.

The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.