WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany's cybersecurity chief sacked over links with Russian intelligence
German Interior Ministry says it has started a disciplinary procedure against Arne Schoenbohm and he was removed from the post with immediate effect.
Germany's cybersecurity chief sacked over links with Russian intelligence
Schoenbohm, 53, had been the head of the BSI since February 2016. / Reuters Archive
October 18, 2022

The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence.

The Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which "damaged the necessary confidence of the public in the neutrality and impartiality" of his management, German media reported.

Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. 

German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.

The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.

Recommended

The ministry said the decision to replace him was also in the interest of the agency's 1,500 employees and their ability to work without speculation about the personnel issue, Germany media reported.

Schoenbohm, 53, had been the head of the BSI since February 2016. There was no immediate word on who would succeed him.

READ MORE:Cyber alliances will push geopolitics in a new direction

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles