Cambodian authorities have detained two owners and the 15-year-old operator of a small boat that sank while carrying students aged between 12 and 15 back from an English class, killing 11 children.

Local police chief Am Thou said on Saturday the three individuals, who had been detained for questioning over the incident, "may have to face legal action," adding that they were "looking into what charges they may face".

The police chief added that the three had been sent to Kandal provincial police headquarters, where their next steps would be determined.

The boat went down in the Mekong River late on Thursday, floundering roughly 50 metres (160 feet) from its destination in southeastern Kandal province.

The boat was overloaded and lacked life jackets, the police chief said on Friday. Two adult boat operators and two students were rescued.

Local officials called off the search for survivors on Saturday morning, with the death toll rising to 11.

