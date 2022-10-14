Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Türkiye continue as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people.

Eleven people were injured and hospitalised, with five in serious condition, while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday that rescue operations were completed.

"We stand by our families, our Bartin with all of our institutions," he tweeted.

"May God prevent such painful experiences," he added.

Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise's (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news.

There were 110 miners working several hundred metres below ground at the time of the explosion on Friday evening.

Their wait turned to devastation by Saturday noon.

Women cried at the funeral of miner Selcuk Ayvaz, whose coffin was wrapped in the red and white Turkish flag.

Another miner, 28-year-old Aziz Kose, held his newborn baby just days ago.

They mostly came from working-class families and went underground to the coal mines to make a living.

“We don’t want to see deficiencies or unnecessary risks,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, and added that an investigation would reveal if anyone is responsible for the blast.

He then joined funeral prayers for Rahman Ozcelik, 22, at a village where Turkish media said three other miners were also being mourned.

Erdogan canceled a planned visit to the southeastern city of Diyarbakir and travelled to Amasra instead to coordinate the rescue operation.

Cause of the blast

Ilyas Borekci, deputy head of the neighboring Hattat energy and mining company, a few metres (yards) from the blast scene, sent three special rescue teams to pull survivors out.

"Our friends went down the mine and stayed there four, five hours and they had to have a break after that because the methane level increased," he said.