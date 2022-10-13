Lebanon has approved a US-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, President Michel Aoun announced, unlocking significant offshore gas production for the eastern Mediterranean neighbours.

"I announce the approval by Lebanon of the final version prepared by the American mediator to delineate the southern maritime border," the Lebanese president said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Aoun described the deal as a "historic achievement", adding Lebanon was "able to recover a disputed area of 860 square kilometres".

"Lebanon did not concede a single square kilometre to Israel," he said, adding that his country had seized full control over the Qana field, despite parts of it falling within Israel's territorial claims.

"This indirect agreement responds to the Lebanese claims and fully preserves our rights," Aoun said.

He stressed that "no normalisation with Israel took place".

The agreement between the countries that have remained technically at war since Israel's creation in 1948 was earlier applauded by world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

In an interview with a Lebanese TV station, US envoy Amos Hochstein on Thursday hailed the deal as "an agreement that could be credited for preventing chaos and further conflict throughout the region.

