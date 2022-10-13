BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Al Thani, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on energy markets
The two leaders discussed energy markets, food security, the situation in Libya, Syria and the Iran nuclear talks.
Al Thani, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on energy markets
Putin and Al Thani met on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana. / Reuters
October 13, 2022

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis and its impact on energy markets during a meeting on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Kazakhstan, the emir's office has said.

Al Thani and Putin also discussed the conflict's impact on food security as well as the situation in Libya, Syria and the Iran nuclear talks, the office said in a statement on Thursday.

Putin hailed relations between Russia and Qatar, saying they are developing "successfully."

Touching upon trade, Putin also said the turnover between the countries has "a good tendency" for growth.

Al Thani said Qatar made investments in the Russian economy and those investments "justified themselves."

The emir also thanked Putin for his support in organising the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

READ MORE:Putin proposes building gas hub in Türkiye in meeting with Erdogan

READ MORE: Qatar population surges 13.2 percent ahead of FIFA World Cup

Recommended

Smoothing tensions

The meeting was meant as an attempt to smooth over tensions between Russia and Qatar, which have grown since the Ukraine crisis broke out earlier this year, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

Major gas-exporter Qatar has sought a largely neutral stance on the conflict but moves by the Gulf Arab state, including its recent criticism of Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory, have recently irked Moscow, the source said.

Qatar "needs cordial relations with Russia and others in the region," in order to continue to play a role as a conflict mediator, the source said.

Earlier on Thursday, Al Thani said that Qatar has strong and historic relations with Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

"Qatar's emir emphasised support for all international and regional efforts to find an immediate peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis and affirmed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states," the statement from the emir's office said.

READ MORE:Putin's proposal to create gas hub in Türkiye should be discussed: Ankara

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms