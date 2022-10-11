An Israeli soldier has been shot dead near an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank in an attack claimed by Palestinian fighters, the second deadly assault on occupational forces within days.

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that the soldier, identified as 21-year-old Ido Baroukh, was killed when "two assailants arrived in a vehicle adjacent to the community of Shavei Shomron and shot live fire," referring to an Israeli illegal settlement.

The Den of Lions, a new group led by young fighters from Nablus, claimed responsibility.

"A group of our heroic fighters carried out a qualitative operation," the group said in a statement. "We say to the settlers besieging the city of Nablus from all directions, today we will see who will besiege whom."

The shooting comes three days after an 18-year-old Israeli soldier was shot dead at a checkpoint by the Palestinian refugee camp of Shuafat, in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

Violence has surged in recent months in the Israel-Palestine conflict, amid near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank and an uptick in attacks on Israeli troops.

More than 100 Palestinian civilians and resistance fighters have been killed during the military raids.

