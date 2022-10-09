Fast News

Near-daily Israeli military raids into the occupied West Bank have resulted in the deaths of at least 100 Palestinians, according to the United Nations.

Israel has intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank in recent months and according to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank this year. (Israeli army handout via AA)

The United Nations has said at least 100 Palestinians, including children, have been killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank this year.

"I am alarmed by the deteriorating security situation, including the rise in armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem," Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said in a statement on Saturday.

Wennesland called for reducing "tensions immediately to open the space for crucial initiatives aimed at establishing a viable political horizon."

Israeli forces frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with local residents.

Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, while the Palestinians view them as a means of maintaining a nearly 55-year military occupation that shows no sign of ending.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank this year.

About 16 Israelis have been killed in the same period, the UN said.

Israel illegally captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestinians want the territory returned in accordance with international law to form the main part of their future state.

