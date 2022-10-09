The Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) is close to reaching a technical deal with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to extract gas from the Marine gas field off the shore of Gaza, according to a Palestinian source.

The source said on Sunday that both sides will sign the deal at the end of 2022 under which they will agree on the distribution of the shares and the mechanism to sell the gas.

The PIF, which is the official Palestinian sovereign fund, and the Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) have 27.5 percent shares each in the Marine gas field, while the remaining 45 percent would go to the operating company.

After the signing of the deal, EGAS will take the necessary measures to develop the gas field in order to be operational within 30 months.

The source didn't give any details on Israel's position on the deal but said the operating of the field will be in agreement with all relevant actors.