An Israeli soldier has died from wounds suffered in an overnight shooting in occupied East Jerusalem, the Israeli army has announced.

"Overnight, an IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldier was killed as a result of being critically injured by a shooting attack" on Saturday night at a checkpoint near the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp, the army said in a brief statement.

Earlier, an Israeli police spokesperson said an assailant "shot and severely injured two Israelis" at the checkpoint.

Israeli forces said the wounded included a female Israeli soldier and a security guard.

An AFP news agency journalist saw a woman dressed in military uniform being treated in one of two ambulances in attendance.

Dozens of officers were deployed around the crossing and inside the refugee camp, where fireworks were launched.

The force said it had deployed a helicopter and special forces as part of the manhunt.

